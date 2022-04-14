H1DR4 by Virtuals (H1DR4) Tokenomics
What is H1DR4_Agent? H1DR4 is an advanced AI agent developed under the G.A.M.E. Protocol framework, aimed at transforming how we interact with and analyze digital information. By integrating agentic features on the X platform, H1DR4 monitors trending topics worldwide, engages with media outlets, fact-checks information leveraging OSINT and web search, and reports findings in real time. Its primary mission is to detect inaccuracies, uncover new leads, and assist in resolving both ongoing and unresolved cases by connecting real-time data with historical evidence.
Understanding the tokenomics of H1DR4 by Virtuals (H1DR4) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of H1DR4 tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many H1DR4 tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
