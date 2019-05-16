Hacash Diamond (HACD) Tokenomics
Hacash Diamond (HACD) Information
Hacash Diamond (HACD) is the native currency and a Non-Fungible Token (NFT) on Hacash layer 1.
Each HACD is uniquely composed of six letters inscription, randomly generated from the characters WTYUIAHXVMEKBSZN, resulting in a total of 16,777,216 possible HACDs.
The first HACD, featuring the letters "NHMYYM," was mined and generated through a bidding process on May 16, 2019.
Similar to Bitcoin, HACD has a finite total supply and is produced through mining. However, a maximum of 58 HACDs can be mined each day, with the mining difficulty continuously increasing. Theoretically, it would take about 800 years to mine all HACDs, but like gold, they have a defined total quantity that can never be fully mined.
In terms of currency usage, HACD is primarily utilized for value storage. The production of HACD requires not only mining but also bidding using HAC(Hacash). The completed bids result in the destruction of HAC, thus regulating HAC's supply to maintain its purchasing power stability.
In the NFT space, HACD is recognized as the first Proof of Work (PoW) NFT, and daily on-chain auction NFT. It is also referred to as a "visual Bitcoin." Additionally, each HACD can be transformed into different artistic forms based on unique generative art rules, known as PoW generative art, adding to its value as a unique art collectible.
Hacash Diamond (HACD) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Hacash Diamond (HACD), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Hacash Diamond (HACD) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Hacash Diamond (HACD) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of HACD tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many HACD tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand HACD's tokenomics, explore HACD token's live price!
HACD Price Prediction
Want to know where HACD might be heading? Our HACD price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
