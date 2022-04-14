HairyPlotterFTX (FTX) Tokenomics
HairyPlotterFTX (FTX) Information
HairyPlotterFTX, the most magical crypto meme website that combines the whimsy of Hogwarts with the wallet-weights of the FTX exchange!
The most memeable meme coin in existence. Pepe and the dogs have had their day. it’s time for Hairy Plotter to take reign
No Taxes, No Bullshit. No presale, guaranteeing an even playing field for all! Keep 100% of your gains with ZERO taxes! With the LP contract renounced, security is a top priority. Dive into the next big thing in crypto - it's lit and legit!
100% Secure The initial liquidity has been burned
HairyPlotterFTX (FTX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
HairyPlotterFTX (FTX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of HairyPlotterFTX (FTX) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of FTX tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many FTX tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.