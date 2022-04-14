Happy Acid (ACID) Tokenomics
Happy Acid (ACID) – A Trip You Won’t Forget!
Step into the most psychedelic corner of the BASE chain with Happy Acid – the trippiest, most mind-opening memecoin in all of crypto. Powered by pure vibes and cosmic enlightenment, $ACID - it’s a journey.
Our mission? To awaken minds, spread good energy, and help the world… all while absolutely tripping balls. Whether you’re here for the memes, the movement, or the metaphysical experience, one thing’s for sure: you’ll never look at crypto the same way again.
Hop on the trip. Enlightenment is just one $ACID away.
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Happy Acid (ACID), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Understanding the tokenomics of Happy Acid (ACID) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of ACID tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many ACID tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.