"Hashtagger.com is a #SocialFi (SocialFinance) platform that enables the community marketing solution for decentralized projects. Hashtagger provides users a way to earn cryptocurrency for their social media posts for their favorite blockchain projects and on the other side, provides blockchain projects a way to find and incentivize their community for their involvement and evangelism. For the blockchain companies, it’s essentially a ‘crypto-community-as-a-service’ platform that enables them to quickly gain a blockchain savvy community which can evaluate, evangelize and use their products. For the crypto community members, it provides a way for them to monetize their evangelism work that they have been doing for free for all these years. They have to make social media posts using the given hashtags and URL and submit the post address on Hashtagger. By using hashtagger, they get to be paid in proportion to the engagement their tweet brings to any marketing campaign. Finally, a 1 minute explainer video can be found here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ohSDVoGPlgQ"
Understanding the tokenomics of Hashtagger (MOOO) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of MOOO tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many MOOO tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
