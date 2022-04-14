Discover key insights into Hatch (HATCH), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

Hatch (HATCH) Information

$HATCH is a 100% community-owned, fair launch token on BNB Smart Chain with no team, VC, or pre-sale allocations—earned solely by spending in multi-season events within the Hatchlings Games Universe.

Designed for casual and competitive gamers alike, $HATCH fuels a player-driven ecosystem where Revolving Games empowers the community to shape its vision, expand the Hatchlings IP, and distribute assets to a diverse and committed player base.

Combined with future games and token sinks, $HATCH is positioned for long-term scarcity, sustainable growth, and minimal sell pressure.