HayCoin (HAY) Tokenomics
A meme token, the first ever token deployed on Uniswap V1 that was originally deployed by the founder of uniswap in 2018, there was $50 in liquidity left on V1 so the community bought up the V1 Tokens and added Eth to the V3 uniswap pool to make the token tradeable, being the oldest token ever on Uniswap.
The meme itself is based around Hayden who is the founder and ceo of Uniswap, he created the coin probably for tesing purposes back in 2018. 99.9% of the supply is owned by the uniswap founder/uniswap labs wallet. 0.1 $HAY out of 1,000,000 Hay was supplied into the liquidity pool on V3 from getting those tokens from V1.
HayCoin (HAY) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for HayCoin (HAY), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
HayCoin (HAY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of HayCoin (HAY) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of HAY tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many HAY tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.