HayCoin Price (HAY)
The live price of HayCoin (HAY) today is 87,685 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. HAY to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key HayCoin Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- HayCoin price change within the day is -3.29%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of HayCoin to USD was $ -2,985.82199537747.
In the past 30 days, the price change of HayCoin to USD was $ +13,465.2418030000.
In the past 60 days, the price change of HayCoin to USD was $ -335.1408385000.
In the past 90 days, the price change of HayCoin to USD was $ -52,904.93545764656.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -2,985.82199537747
|-3.29%
|30 Days
|$ +13,465.2418030000
|+15.36%
|60 Days
|$ -335.1408385000
|-0.38%
|90 Days
|$ -52,904.93545764656
|-37.63%
Discover the latest price analysis of HayCoin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
-3.29%
-9.25%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
A meme token, the first ever token deployed on Uniswap V1 that was originally deployed by the founder of uniswap in 2018, there was $50 in liquidity left on V1 so the community bought up the V1 Tokens and added Eth to the V3 uniswap pool to make the token tradeable, being the oldest token ever on Uniswap. The meme itself is based around Hayden who is the founder and ceo of Uniswap, he created the coin probably for tesing purposes back in 2018. 99.9% of the supply is owned by the uniswap founder/uniswap labs wallet. 0.1 $HAY out of 1,000,000 Hay was supplied into the liquidity pool on V3 from getting those tokens from V1.
