HedgeFi (HEDGE) Tokenomics
Your Gateway to DeFI 4.0!
During uncertainty in the market, it's more crucial than ever to have a strategy that can weather volatility. Let us do the trading for you, whilst you and only you, are in control of your funds.
HedgeFi harnesses these proven strategies and innovative automation frameworks to create passive income for holders. At its core is HedgeFi’s advanced automated trading algorithm, designed to drive growth and profit in even the most extreme market conditions. With consistent performance regardless of market trends, HedgeFi offers investors a unique opportunity to earn revenue in both bullish and bearish markets
Explore key tokenomics and price data for HedgeFi (HEDGE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
HedgeFi (HEDGE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of HedgeFi (HEDGE) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of HEDGE tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many HEDGE tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
HEDGE Price Prediction
