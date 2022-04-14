Hedgy the hedgehog (HEDGY) Tokenomics
Hedgy the hedgehog is the world's first meme coin that also rescues animals. Hedgy utilises protocol revenue to adopt animals via charitable organisations such as wildlife aid UK. Hedgy leverages the power of v3,3 dex's allowing liquidity provision to generate income for both the protocol and our users. Hedgy is managed by a team of well-known members of the Fantom Chain ecosystem. Hedgy has been designed to allow for easy migration to the new Fantom chain called Sonic.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of HEDGY tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many HEDGY tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
