Hermez Network (HEZ) Tokenomics
Hermez Network (HEZ) Information
Hermez is a decentralized zk-rollup focused on scaling payments and token transfers on top of Ethereum.
Hermez Network (HEZ) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Hermez Network (HEZ), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Hermez Network (HEZ) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Hermez Network (HEZ) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of HEZ tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many HEZ tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand HEZ's tokenomics, explore HEZ token's live price!
HEZ Price Prediction
Want to know where HEZ might be heading? Our HEZ price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.