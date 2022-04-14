Discover key insights into Hipo Governance Token (HPO), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

Hipo Governance Token (HPO) Information

Hipo is an innovative open-source liquid staking protocol built on the TON blockchain. With Hipo, users can stake their native Toncoins (TON) and receive Hipo Staked TON (hTON) tokens in return.

These hTON tokens represent your staked TON and offer liquidity flexibility, allowing you to use them in various DeFi protocols while still earning staking rewards.

We're submitting to list our governance token now, HPO.