Hipo Staked TON (HTON) Information

hTON is the liquidity token of the Hipo platform, derived from staked TON tokens. Through Hipo, users stake their TON tokens and receive hTON tokens in return. These hTON tokens represent users’ staked TON and provide liquidity within the decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem.

Users can utilize hTON to seamlessly transfer, trade, or participate in various DeFi protocols while continuing to earn staking rewards.

hTON tokens offer versatile applications within the DeFi ecosystem, providing users with numerous opportunities to leverage their assets effectively. Here are some ways users can utilize their hTON tokens:

Liquidity Provision: Users can contribute liquidity to various DeFi protocols, allowing them to earn rewards and facilitate the smooth operation of decentralized financial markets.

Trading: hTON tokens can be traded on Decentralized Exchanges (DEXs), enabling users to exchange them for other cryptocurrencies or assets.

Lending: Users can utilize their hTON tokens in lending protocols, where they can provide liquidity for borrowing activities. This involves locking up hTON tokens in specified smart contracts, allowing other users to borrow them in exchange for interest.

By participating in lending activities, users can earn rewards in the form of interest payments, contributing to the liquidity and efficiency of the DeFi ecosystem.