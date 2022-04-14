Hipo Staked TON (HTON) Tokenomics
Hipo Staked TON (HTON) Information
hTON is the liquidity token of the Hipo platform, derived from staked TON tokens. Through Hipo, users stake their TON tokens and receive hTON tokens in return. These hTON tokens represent users’ staked TON and provide liquidity within the decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem.
Users can utilize hTON to seamlessly transfer, trade, or participate in various DeFi protocols while continuing to earn staking rewards.
hTON tokens offer versatile applications within the DeFi ecosystem, providing users with numerous opportunities to leverage their assets effectively. Here are some ways users can utilize their hTON tokens:
Liquidity Provision: Users can contribute liquidity to various DeFi protocols, allowing them to earn rewards and facilitate the smooth operation of decentralized financial markets.
Trading: hTON tokens can be traded on Decentralized Exchanges (DEXs), enabling users to exchange them for other cryptocurrencies or assets.
Lending: Users can utilize their hTON tokens in lending protocols, where they can provide liquidity for borrowing activities. This involves locking up hTON tokens in specified smart contracts, allowing other users to borrow them in exchange for interest.
By participating in lending activities, users can earn rewards in the form of interest payments, contributing to the liquidity and efficiency of the DeFi ecosystem.
Hipo Staked TON (HTON) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Hipo Staked TON (HTON), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Hipo Staked TON (HTON) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Hipo Staked TON (HTON) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of HTON tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many HTON tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
