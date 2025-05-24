Hipo Staked TON Price (HTON)
The live price of Hipo Staked TON (HTON) today is 3.16 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. HTON to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Hipo Staked TON Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Hipo Staked TON price change within the day is -5.65%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Hipo Staked TON to USD was $ -0.189327480921992.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Hipo Staked TON to USD was $ -0.1895301640.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Hipo Staked TON to USD was $ -0.5792112520.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Hipo Staked TON to USD was $ -0.7619606502995523.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.189327480921992
|-5.65%
|30 Days
|$ -0.1895301640
|-5.99%
|60 Days
|$ -0.5792112520
|-18.32%
|90 Days
|$ -0.7619606502995523
|-19.42%
Discover the latest price analysis of Hipo Staked TON: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.22%
-5.65%
-3.95%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
hTON is the liquidity token of the Hipo platform, derived from staked TON tokens. Through Hipo, users stake their TON tokens and receive hTON tokens in return. These hTON tokens represent users’ staked TON and provide liquidity within the decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem. Users can utilize hTON to seamlessly transfer, trade, or participate in various DeFi protocols while continuing to earn staking rewards. hTON tokens offer versatile applications within the DeFi ecosystem, providing users with numerous opportunities to leverage their assets effectively. Here are some ways users can utilize their hTON tokens: Liquidity Provision: Users can contribute liquidity to various DeFi protocols, allowing them to earn rewards and facilitate the smooth operation of decentralized financial markets. Trading: hTON tokens can be traded on Decentralized Exchanges (DEXs), enabling users to exchange them for other cryptocurrencies or assets. Lending: Users can utilize their hTON tokens in lending protocols, where they can provide liquidity for borrowing activities. This involves locking up hTON tokens in specified smart contracts, allowing other users to borrow them in exchange for interest. By participating in lending activities, users can earn rewards in the form of interest payments, contributing to the liquidity and efficiency of the DeFi ecosystem.
|1 HTON to VND
₫81,025.56
|1 HTON to AUD
A$4.8348
|1 HTON to GBP
￡2.3068
|1 HTON to EUR
€2.7492
|1 HTON to USD
$3.16
|1 HTON to MYR
RM13.3668
|1 HTON to TRY
₺122.8608
|1 HTON to JPY
¥450.458
|1 HTON to RUB
₽251.1252
|1 HTON to INR
₹268.8212
|1 HTON to IDR
Rp50,967.7348
|1 HTON to KRW
₩4,316.9392
|1 HTON to PHP
₱174.8744
|1 HTON to EGP
￡E.157.6208
|1 HTON to BRL
R$17.8224
|1 HTON to CAD
C$4.3292
|1 HTON to BDT
৳385.0144
|1 HTON to NGN
₦5,023.8312
|1 HTON to UAH
₴131.2032
|1 HTON to VES
Bs297.04
|1 HTON to PKR
Rs890.8672
|1 HTON to KZT
₸1,616.34
|1 HTON to THB
฿102.6368
|1 HTON to TWD
NT$94.7052
|1 HTON to AED
د.إ11.5972
|1 HTON to CHF
Fr2.5912
|1 HTON to HKD
HK$24.7428
|1 HTON to MAD
.د.م29.0404
|1 HTON to MXN
$60.7984