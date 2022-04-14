Hokkaido Inu Token (HINU) Tokenomics

Hokkaido Inu Token (HINU) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Hokkaido Inu Token (HINU), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Hokkaido Inu Token (HINU) Information

About

HE MAY BE OLD BUT HE IS WISE AS HELL! Just as an old man, their bloodline is infused with knowledge and intelligence.

WHY HOKKAIDO INU OF ALL DOGS? IT'S SUCH AN EASY ANSWER! First of all, it’s because it’s the oldest bloodline of the Japanese dogs. That should tell you something. Second of all, because of the amazing team behind it. No great mind can evolve without the propper help!

Official Website:
https://hokkaidoinutoken.com/

Hokkaido Inu Token (HINU) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Hokkaido Inu Token (HINU), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00
Total Supply:
$ 420.69B
$ 420.69B$ 420.69B
Circulating Supply:
$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 10.31K
$ 10.31K$ 10.31K
All-Time High:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
All-Time Low:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0

Hokkaido Inu Token (HINU) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Hokkaido Inu Token (HINU) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of HINU tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many HINU tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand HINU's tokenomics, explore HINU token's live price!

HINU Price Prediction

Want to know where HINU might be heading? Our HINU price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.