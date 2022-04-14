Holdstation (HOLD) Information

Holdstation is a "product-fit community" platform designed for seamless trading and asset management. As the leading perpetual DEX on zkSync, Holdstation integrates Account Abstraction technology with its Holdstation Wallet, Holdstation DeFutures, and zkStarter launchpad, making DeFi as intuitive and user-friendly as possible. The platform supports interacting with dApps, exchanging tokens across Layer 2 and EVM chains, and trading leveraged futures up to 500x, with features like Paymaster, Batch Transactions, Spending Limits, and Social Recovery ensuring a secure, seamless user experience.

Expanding to Berachain, Worldcoin Holdstation continues bridging Web2 and Web3 with innovative DeFi solutions. With A(i)gentFi, a launchpad for autonomous AI agents built on zkSync and Berachain, users can co-own and deploy adaptive, revenue-generating AI agents in seconds, redefining decentralized AI innovation.