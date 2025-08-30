What is Holdstation (HOLD)

Holdstation is a "product-fit community" platform designed for seamless trading and asset management. As the leading perpetual DEX on zkSync, Holdstation integrates Account Abstraction technology with its Holdstation Wallet, Holdstation DeFutures, and zkStarter launchpad, making DeFi as intuitive and user-friendly as possible. The platform supports interacting with dApps, exchanging tokens across Layer 2 and EVM chains, and trading leveraged futures up to 500x, with features like Paymaster, Batch Transactions, Spending Limits, and Social Recovery ensuring a secure, seamless user experience. Expanding to Berachain, Worldcoin Holdstation continues bridging Web2 and Web3 with innovative DeFi solutions. With A(i)gentFi, a launchpad for autonomous AI agents built on zkSync and Berachain, users can co-own and deploy adaptive, revenue-generating AI agents in seconds, redefining decentralized AI innovation.

Whitepaper Official Website

Holdstation (HOLD) Tokenomics

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Holdstation (HOLD) How much is Holdstation (HOLD) worth today? The live HOLD price in USD is 1.26 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current HOLD to USD price? $ 1.26 . Check out The current price of HOLD to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Holdstation? The market cap for HOLD is $ 9.98M USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of HOLD? The circulating supply of HOLD is 7.90M USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of HOLD? HOLD achieved an ATH price of 7.49 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of HOLD? HOLD saw an ATL price of 0.600735 USD . What is the trading volume of HOLD? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for HOLD is -- USD . Will HOLD go higher this year? HOLD might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out HOLD price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

