The live holoride price today is 0.0006609 USD.RIDE market cap is 605,748 USD. Track real-time RIDE to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!

$0.00069817
holoride (RIDE) Live Price Chart
holoride Price Today

The live holoride (RIDE) price today is $ 0.0006609, with a 0.33% change over the past 24 hours. The current RIDE to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0006609 per RIDE.

holoride currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 605,748, with a circulating supply of 879.90M RIDE. During the last 24 hours, RIDE traded between $ 0.00064891 (low) and $ 0.00069997 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 2.5, while the all-time low was $ 0.00030615.

In short-term performance, RIDE moved -2.57% in the last hour and +44.43% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

holoride (RIDE) Market Information

$ 605.75K
--
$ 688.29K
879.90M
999,794,371.0
The current Market Cap of holoride is $ 605.75K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of RIDE is 879.90M, with a total supply of 999794371.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 688.29K.

holoride Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00064891
24H Low
$ 0.00069997
$ 0.00064891
$ 0.00069997
$ 2.5
$ 0.00030615
-2.57%

+0.33%

+44.43%

+44.43%

holoride (RIDE) Price History USD

During today, the price change of holoride to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of holoride to USD was $ +0.0004174360.
In the past 60 days, the price change of holoride to USD was $ -0.0001305923.
In the past 90 days, the price change of holoride to USD was $ -0.0000330882688961986.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0+0.33%
30 Days$ +0.0004174360+63.16%
60 Days$ -0.0001305923-19.75%
90 Days$ -0.0000330882688961986-4.76%

Price Prediction for holoride

holoride (RIDE) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of RIDE in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
holoride (RIDE) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of holoride could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price holoride will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for RIDE price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking holoride Price Prediction.

What is holoride (RIDE)

holoride takes everyday journeys and transforms them into hyper-immersive experiences by combining car data, extended reality, and blockchain technology in the most intelligent way. The RIDE token will power holoride’s partner network, enabling its participants to capture the value created.

The RIDE token is being built on top of the proprietary core technology of holoride and it will supercharge holoride’s in-experience economy by creating sustainable engagement value for passengers. RIDE will be essential for building a vibrant and sustainable economy for the holoride ecosystem, connecting car manufacturers, content creators, brands, and passengers and enabling them to capture value along the way.

holoride will become the transportation company for the Metaverse as it now embarks on this exciting phase of its journey. It does so with the intention of not just disrupting and reimagining an existing category of in-car entertainment, but creating an entirely new one.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About holoride

What is the live price of holoride?

The current valuation sits at ₹0.059678239966260681000, showing a price movement of 0.33% over the last 24 hours.

How does market sentiment affect RIDE?

Sentiment is shaped by macroeconomic conditions, industry news, and developments across the -- ecosystem. Positive sentiment often correlates with rising volume and short-term price increases.

What is holoride's market cap and global rank?

With a market capitalization of ₹54698100.32241258132000, holoride stands at rank #4459, highlighting its influence and scale within the broader market.

What is the recent trading activity like?

RIDE recorded ₹-- in 24-hour trading volume, demonstrating the level of active participation from global traders.

How volatile is RIDE today?

The token's volatility is measured at --%, helping traders assess whether the market is experiencing stability or rapid fluctuations.

What is today's 24h trading range?

It moved between ₹0.0585955616530582819000 and ₹0.0632062000744189573000, indicating the intraday price strength.

What long-term factors influence holoride?

Factors include circulating supply (879899580.0 tokens), adoption trends within Virtual Reality,Ethereum Ecosystem,MultiversX Ecosystem, and overall traction of the -- network.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About holoride

holoride (RIDE) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
01-14 12:48:38Industry Updates
Yesterday, U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded their highest single-day net inflow of 2026, reaching $753.8 million
01-13 21:31:46Industry Updates
U.S. December Unadjusted Core CPI Annual Rate 2.6%, Expected 2.70%, Previous 2.60%
01-13 18:07:07Industry Updates
SEC Chairman: Confident the Clarity Act Will Be Delivered to the President for Signature This Year
01-13 12:48:54Industry Updates
Yesterday, US Bitcoin spot ETFs saw net inflows of $116.7 million, and Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $5.1 million
01-12 13:34:58Industry Updates
Prediction Market Notional Trading Volume Surpasses $5.3 Billion at Year-End, Achieving Growth for Six Consecutive Weeks
01-12 13:21:15Industry Updates
Several New Meme Coins on Solana Chain Surge Significantly, Pump Livestream Coin "SOL" Market Cap Breaks Ten Million

