Homo Memetus (HOMO) Information Homo Memetus is an AI-driven trading platform that allows users to create and tokenize investment strategies. The project aims to abstract the complex process of trading by enabling users to input their investment ideas as simple prompts. An AI agent then interprets these prompts, creates a comprehensive strategy, and executes trades automatically. This system democratizes sophisticated investment strategies, making them accessible to a broader audience regardless of their financial expertise. Official Website: https://www.homo-memetus.xyz/ Whitepaper: https://www.homo-memetus.xyz/theory-of-aivolution Buy HOMO Now!

Market Cap: $ 1.25M
Total Supply: $ 999.96M
Circulating Supply: $ 982.37M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.27M
All-Time High: $ 0.00247673
All-Time Low: $ 0.0001864
Current Price: $ 0.00127355

Homo Memetus (HOMO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Homo Memetus (HOMO) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of HOMO tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many HOMO tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand HOMO's tokenomics, explore HOMO token's live price!

