Horizon is a blockchain infrastructure project focused on building verifiable, AI-driven oracle systems for predictive analytics and legal intelligence. Its core platform, Project Verdict, uses real federal court data and AI models to analyze legal cases, generate outcome predictions, and provide transparent, citation-backed reasoning. The platform connects these AI insights to blockchain networks such as BNB Chain and Solana, creating on-chain oracle feeds that publish verifiable legal data and predictions. This allows smart contracts to query real-world judicial data, enabling use cases in prediction markets, DeFi governance, and compliance automation.

Horizon’s mission is to enhance transparency, reliability, and accessibility of real-world legal data through AI and blockchain integration — bridging human judgment and machine intelligence.