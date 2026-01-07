Horizon Oracles (HORIZON) Tokenomics
Horizon is a blockchain infrastructure project focused on building verifiable, AI-driven oracle systems for predictive analytics and legal intelligence. Its core platform, Project Verdict, uses real federal court data and AI models to analyze legal cases, generate outcome predictions, and provide transparent, citation-backed reasoning. The platform connects these AI insights to blockchain networks such as BNB Chain and Solana, creating on-chain oracle feeds that publish verifiable legal data and predictions. This allows smart contracts to query real-world judicial data, enabling use cases in prediction markets, DeFi governance, and compliance automation.
Horizon’s mission is to enhance transparency, reliability, and accessibility of real-world legal data through AI and blockchain integration — bridging human judgment and machine intelligence.
Horizon Oracles (HORIZON) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Horizon Oracles (HORIZON) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of HORIZON tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many HORIZON tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
