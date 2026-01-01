Horizon Oracles Price (HORIZON)
The live Horizon Oracles (HORIZON) price today is $ 0.00000661, with a 0.90% change over the past 24 hours. The current HORIZON to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00000661 per HORIZON.
Horizon Oracles currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 6,608.08, with a circulating supply of 1.00B HORIZON. During the last 24 hours, HORIZON traded between $ 0.00000654 (low) and $ 0.0000067 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.0003365, while the all-time low was $ 0.00000614.
In short-term performance, HORIZON moved +0.47% in the last hour and +2.60% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of Horizon Oracles is $ 6.61K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of HORIZON is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 6.61K.
During today, the price change of Horizon Oracles to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Horizon Oracles to USD was $ -0.0000002975.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Horizon Oracles to USD was $ -0.0000015660.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Horizon Oracles to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.89%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000002975
|-4.50%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0000015660
|-23.69%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
In 2040, the price of Horizon Oracles could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
Horizon is a blockchain infrastructure project focused on building verifiable, AI-driven oracle systems for predictive analytics and legal intelligence. Its core platform, Project Verdict, uses real federal court data and AI models to analyze legal cases, generate outcome predictions, and provide transparent, citation-backed reasoning. The platform connects these AI insights to blockchain networks such as BNB Chain and Solana, creating on-chain oracle feeds that publish verifiable legal data and predictions. This allows smart contracts to query real-world judicial data, enabling use cases in prediction markets, DeFi governance, and compliance automation.
Horizon’s mission is to enhance transparency, reliability, and accessibility of real-world legal data through AI and blockchain integration — bridging human judgment and machine intelligence.
What is the current price of Horizon Oracles?
Trading at ₹0.000597040435773675000, Horizon Oracles has shown a price movement of -0.89% over the last 24 hours.
How does token supply impact HORIZON's valuation?
Supply plays a major role: with 1000000000.0 tokens in circulation, scarcity or inflation can significantly affect price behavior over long horizons.
What is the market cap of Horizon Oracles?
Its market capitalization is ₹596867.014043465400000, ranking #12075 globally and indicating the scale of network adoption.
What's the 24h trading activity?
HORIZON recorded ₹-- in trading volume, demonstrating current liquidity and user activity.
What is the 24h price range?
It has moved between ₹0.000590717768526450000 and ₹0.00060516957937725000, helping investors evaluate short-term momentum.
How does Horizon Oracles fit within the BNB Chain Ecosystem,Meme,Four.meme Ecosystem (BNB Memes),x402 Ecosystem category?
As a BNB Chain Ecosystem,Meme,Four.meme Ecosystem (BNB Memes),x402 Ecosystem token, HORIZON competes with similar assets based on utility, supply, adoption, and performance trends.
What long-term tokenomics trends matter?
Emissions, burns, unlock schedules, and staking rewards—often tied to -- economics—can affect future supply and market confidence.
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
|01-14 12:48:38
|Industry Updates
Yesterday, U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded their highest single-day net inflow of 2026, reaching $753.8 million
|01-13 21:31:46
|Industry Updates
U.S. December Unadjusted Core CPI Annual Rate 2.6%, Expected 2.70%, Previous 2.60%
|01-13 18:07:07
|Industry Updates
SEC Chairman: Confident the Clarity Act Will Be Delivered to the President for Signature This Year
|01-13 12:48:54
|Industry Updates
Yesterday, US Bitcoin spot ETFs saw net inflows of $116.7 million, and Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $5.1 million
|01-12 13:34:58
|Industry Updates
Prediction Market Notional Trading Volume Surpasses $5.3 Billion at Year-End, Achieving Growth for Six Consecutive Weeks
|01-12 13:21:15
|Industry Updates
Several New Meme Coins on Solana Chain Surge Significantly, Pump Livestream Coin "SOL" Market Cap Breaks Ten Million
