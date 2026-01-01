Horizon Oracles Price Today

The live Horizon Oracles (HORIZON) price today is $ 0.00000661, with a 0.90% change over the past 24 hours. The current HORIZON to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00000661 per HORIZON.

Horizon Oracles currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 6,608.08, with a circulating supply of 1.00B HORIZON. During the last 24 hours, HORIZON traded between $ 0.00000654 (low) and $ 0.0000067 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.0003365, while the all-time low was $ 0.00000614.

In short-term performance, HORIZON moved +0.47% in the last hour and +2.60% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Horizon Oracles (HORIZON) Market Information

Market Cap $ 6.61K$ 6.61K $ 6.61K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 6.61K$ 6.61K $ 6.61K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Horizon Oracles is $ 6.61K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of HORIZON is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 6.61K.