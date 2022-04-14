Horny Jail (JAIL) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Horny Jail (JAIL), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

The "Horny Jail Bonk" meme coin, often referred to as $JAIL, is a cryptocurrency on the Solana blockchain inspired by the "Go to Horny Jail" meme. This meme, which emerged around March 2020 on platforms like iFunny and Twitter, features a Doge character hitting a Cheems character with a stick or bat, captioned with "Go to Horny Jail BONK." It's used humorously to call out overly sexual or "thirsty" behavior online. The meme's popularity led to its adaptation into a meme coin, capitalizing on the viral nature of the Doge and Cheems imagery.

Horny Jail (JAIL) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Horny Jail (JAIL), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 1.18M $ 1.18M $ 1.18M Total Supply: $ 999.67M $ 999.67M $ 999.67M Circulating Supply: $ 999.67M $ 999.67M $ 999.67M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.18M $ 1.18M $ 1.18M All-Time High: $ 0.00424908 $ 0.00424908 $ 0.00424908 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00119178 $ 0.00119178 $ 0.00119178 Learn more about Horny Jail (JAIL) price

Horny Jail (JAIL) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Horny Jail (JAIL) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of JAIL tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many JAIL tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand JAIL's tokenomics, explore JAIL token's live price!

