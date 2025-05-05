HUMO Price (HUMO)
The live price of HUMO (HUMO) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 91.40K USD. HUMO to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key HUMO Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- HUMO price change within the day is -5.77%
- It has a circulating supply of 100.00M USD
Get real-time price updates of the HUMO to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate HUMO price information.
During today, the price change of HUMO to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of HUMO to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of HUMO to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of HUMO to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-5.77%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-2.60%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-11.27%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of HUMO: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.10%
-5.77%
-5.80%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Humo is an inelastic deflationary 'debase' token, supporting the liquidity of its Partner Token, FUEGO. Where most rebase tokens are elastic, with mint and burn mechanics, HUMO will uniquely assist in sustaining and supporting an ever increasing Treasury, via deflation, for the tokenization of real and digital assets, onchain. Fuego DAO introduces a unique concept called "Dual Token Deflationary Rebase". The EmberCore Contract's static 12 hour burn intervals and the HUMO weighted pairing (Treasury LP with FUEGO) is the central key to the stability and ongoing growth of the project.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 HUMO to VND
₫--
|1 HUMO to AUD
A$--
|1 HUMO to GBP
￡--
|1 HUMO to EUR
€--
|1 HUMO to USD
$--
|1 HUMO to MYR
RM--
|1 HUMO to TRY
₺--
|1 HUMO to JPY
¥--
|1 HUMO to RUB
₽--
|1 HUMO to INR
₹--
|1 HUMO to IDR
Rp--
|1 HUMO to KRW
₩--
|1 HUMO to PHP
₱--
|1 HUMO to EGP
￡E.--
|1 HUMO to BRL
R$--
|1 HUMO to CAD
C$--
|1 HUMO to BDT
৳--
|1 HUMO to NGN
₦--
|1 HUMO to UAH
₴--
|1 HUMO to VES
Bs--
|1 HUMO to PKR
Rs--
|1 HUMO to KZT
₸--
|1 HUMO to THB
฿--
|1 HUMO to TWD
NT$--
|1 HUMO to AED
د.إ--
|1 HUMO to CHF
Fr--
|1 HUMO to HKD
HK$--
|1 HUMO to MAD
.د.م--
|1 HUMO to MXN
$--