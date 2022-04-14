HUNDRED (HUNDRED) Tokenomics
So here you are again. You've stumbled upon another memecoin with awesome potential. Yuck Yeah. Are you going to get in? Probably. Are you going to sell after it goes up 10% and bail? Sure would! Except...we won't let you. $HUNDRED is here to help save you from yourself.
$HUNDRED is the ONLY memecoin with ANTI-PAPER HANDS PROTECTION. When you Buy $HUNDRED will automatically keep you from selling for 100 HOURS.
Buy it? 100 Send it? 100 Add liquidity? 100
You won't be able to sell or transfer for 100 HOURS. And no one else will be able to sell either. No one. Not even the devs. Why 100 HOURS? Because most anons can't even wait that long to sell. In 100 HOURS some memecoins have changed lives. But usually people JEET into another project and lose out. Don't be that guy. Joinz us!
HUNDRED (HUNDRED) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of HUNDRED (HUNDRED) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of HUNDRED tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many HUNDRED tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.