Hunter is an AI Agent designed to help users identify airdrop opportunities, optimize farming strategies, gather on-chain insights across blockchain networks, as well as gather X insights. The agent leverages large language models, social media monitoring, and blockchain analytics to provide actionable intelligence to various communication platform. $DRPXBT the utility token of the ecosystem. By using the Hunter AI Agent, users can gain insights into emerging airdrops, discover profitable farming opportunities, and optimize their engagement with the broader crypto space.
The Hunter AI Agent is a decentralized AI tool that actively searches for opportunities in the blockchain ecosystem. It combines the power of data scraping, machine learning algorithms, and real-time market analysis to support its users in various ways:
- Social Media Monitoring: Integrated with platforms like X (Twitter), the agent identifies key trends, influencers, and emerging projects, adding social intelligence to its analytics toolkit.
- Airdrop Identification: The agent detects and tracks upcoming airdrops from various projects, providing detailed insights into eligibility and participation strategies.
- Farming Strategy Optimization: By analyzing on-chain data and identifying profitable liquidity pools and staking opportunities, the agent may help users maximize their passive income potential.
- Data Analytics: Hunter processes large volumes of on-chain data to provide users with insights into token movements, market trends, and arbitrage opportunities, helping them make informed decisions.
Hunter by Virtuals (DRPXBT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Hunter by Virtuals (DRPXBT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Hunter by Virtuals (DRPXBT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Hunter by Virtuals (DRPXBT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of DRPXBT tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many DRPXBT tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
