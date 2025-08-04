hushr Price (HUSHR)
hushr (HUSHR) is currently trading at 0.00635453 USD with a market cap of $ 635.46K USD. HUSHR to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the HUSHR to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate HUSHR price information.
During today, the price change of hushr to USD was $ +0.00101793.
In the past 30 days, the price change of hushr to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of hushr to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of hushr to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00101793
|+19.07%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of hushr: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.81%
+19.07%
-72.28%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Hushr is an all-in-one on-chain encryption app, powered by AI and built directly on the blockchain. Every chat, post, and crypto transfer happens entirely on-chain. No central servers. No backdoors. No metadata harvesting or surveillance infrastructure. Just pure, encrypted communication executed wallet to wallet. Real-time encryption, powered by adaptive AI, ensures that messages stay private, persistent, and tamper-proof. From private chats to public forums, NFT-holder broadcasts, stealth token transfers, and secure DAO inboxes, Hushr delivers a fully integrated experience with zero reliance on Web2 systems. In-chat smart contract triggers and agent-native interactions make Hushr more than a messenger. It’s a programmable communications layer that gives users and communities new ways to coordinate, govern, and transact—without needing to trust any platform, team, or intermediary.
Understanding the tokenomics of hushr (HUSHR) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about HUSHR token's extensive tokenomics now!
|1 HUSHR to VND
₫167.21945695
|1 HUSHR to AUD
A$0.0097859762
|1 HUSHR to GBP
￡0.0047658975
|1 HUSHR to EUR
€0.0054648958
|1 HUSHR to USD
$0.00635453
