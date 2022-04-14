HXRO (HXRO) Tokenomics Discover key insights into HXRO (HXRO), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

HXRO (HXRO) Information Hxro Network is a decentralized liquidity, risk, and margining primitive for derivatives built on the Solana blockchain. The network is designed to provide critical infrastructure and base layer tooling for liquidity to support a wide spectrum of derivatives markets on futures, swaps, and vanilla, exotic, and parimutuel options. HXRO is the utility and governance token that powers the Hxro Network. Official Website: https://hxro.com/

HXRO (HXRO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for HXRO (HXRO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 593.12K Total Supply: $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 620.39M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 956.06K All-Time High: $ 0.800981 All-Time Low: $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00095606

HXRO (HXRO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of HXRO (HXRO) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of HXRO tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many HXRO tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

