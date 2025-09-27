Hydrated Dollar (HOLLAR) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.998939 $ 0.998939 $ 0.998939 24H Low $ 1.011 $ 1.011 $ 1.011 24H High 24H Low $ 0.998939$ 0.998939 $ 0.998939 24H High $ 1.011$ 1.011 $ 1.011 All Time High $ 1.011$ 1.011 $ 1.011 Lowest Price $ 0.998939$ 0.998939 $ 0.998939 Price Change (1H) -0.08% Price Change (1D) -0.01% Price Change (7D) -- Price Change (7D) --

Hydrated Dollar (HOLLAR) real-time price is $0.998978. Over the past 24 hours, HOLLAR traded between a low of $ 0.998939 and a high of $ 1.011, showing active market volatility. HOLLAR's all-time high price is $ 1.011, while its all-time low price is $ 0.998939.

In terms of short-term performance, HOLLAR has changed by -0.08% over the past hour, -0.01% over 24 hours, and -- in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Hydrated Dollar (HOLLAR) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.89M$ 1.89M $ 1.89M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.89M$ 1.89M $ 1.89M Circulation Supply 1.89M 1.89M 1.89M Total Supply 1,894,969.0 1,894,969.0 1,894,969.0

The current Market Cap of Hydrated Dollar is $ 1.89M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of HOLLAR is 1.89M, with a total supply of 1894969.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.89M.