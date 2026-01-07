Hyperware (HYPR) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Hyperware (HYPR), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Page last updated: 2026-01-07 14:15:18 (UTC+8)
Market Cap:
$ 329.42K
Total Supply:
$ 1.00B
Circulating Supply:
$ 24.00M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 13.73M
All-Time High:
$ 0.0401776
All-Time Low:
$ 0.01266583
Current Price:
$ 0.01372581
Hyperware (HYPR) Information

Hyperware is decentralized Web3 infrastructure designed to improve developer efficiency for crypto-native applications. It provides an execution layer and a full suite of tools to deploy services, connect wallets and chains, manage keys and data, and automate onchain and offchain tasks. Everything runs directly from a locally operated node, with support for emerging AI-driven features that enhance how developers and users interact with crypto applications.

Official Website:
https://hyperware.ai
Whitepaper:
https://whitepaper.hyperware.ai

Hyperware (HYPR) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Hyperware (HYPR) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of HYPR tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many HYPR tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.

