Yei Finance (CLO) Information Yei Finance (Clovis) is a liquidity-abstraction layer that reunifies fragmented capital with turnkey cross chain DEX, money market, and bridge with on-demand global liquidity for any network and any assets. The newly developed architecture provides higher yields (lend + swap fees + bridge) for liquidity providers and near instant bridging liquidity for cross-network users. Yei Finance (Clovis) is a liquidity-abstraction layer that reunifies fragmented capital with turnkey cross chain DEX, money market, and bridge with on-demand global liquidity for any network and any assets. The newly developed architecture provides higher yields (lend + swap fees + bridge) for liquidity providers and near instant bridging liquidity for cross-network users. Official Website: https://www.yei.finance/ Whitepaper: https://docs.yei.finance/ Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0x81D3A238b02827F62B9f390f947D36d4A5bf89D2

Yei Finance (CLO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Yei Finance (CLO) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of CLO tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many CLO tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand CLO's tokenomics, explore CLO token's live price!

