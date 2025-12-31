Yei Finance Price Today

The live Yei Finance (CLO) price today is $ 0.39755, with a 3.57% change over the past 24 hours. The current CLO to USD conversion rate is $ 0.39755 per CLO.

Yei Finance currently ranks #463 by market capitalisation at $ 51.32M, with a circulating supply of 129.10M CLO. During the last 24 hours, CLO traded between $ 0.3216 (low) and $ 0.40929 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.8181801424739548, while the all-time low was $ 0.1461711757322115.

In short-term performance, CLO moved +1.55% in the last hour and +86.52% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 482.08K.

Yei Finance (CLO) Market Information

Rank No.463 Market Cap $ 51.32M$ 51.32M $ 51.32M Volume (24H) $ 482.08K$ 482.08K $ 482.08K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 397.55M$ 397.55M $ 397.55M Circulation Supply 129.10M 129.10M 129.10M Max Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Total Supply 999,999,998.3 999,999,998.3 999,999,998.3 Circulation Rate 12.91% Public Blockchain BSC

