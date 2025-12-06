Yei Finance (CLO) Price Prediction (USD)

Get Yei Finance price predictions for 2026, 2027, 2028, 2030, and more. Predict how much CLO will grow in the next 5 years or more. Instantly forecast future price scenarios based on market trends and sentiment.

Enter a number between -100 and 1,000 to predict the price of Yei Finance % Calculate *Disclaimer: All price predictions are based on user input. $0.39888 $0.39888 $0.39888 +1.71% USD Actual Prediction Yei Finance Price Prediction for 2025-2050 (USD) Yei Finance (CLO) Price Prediction for 2025 (This Year) Based on your prediction, Yei Finance could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.39888 in 2025. Yei Finance (CLO) Price Prediction for 2026 (Next Year) Based on your prediction, Yei Finance could potentially see a growth of 5.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.418824 in 2026. Yei Finance (CLO) Price Prediction for 2027 (in 2 Years) According to the price prediction module, the forecasted 2027 future price of CLO is $ 0.439765 with a 10.25% growth rate. Yei Finance (CLO) Price Prediction for 2028 (in 3 Years) According to the price prediction module, the forecasted 2028 future price of CLO is $ 0.461753 with a 15.76% growth rate. Yei Finance (CLO) Price Prediction for 2029 (in 4 Years) Following the price prediction module above, the target price of CLO in 2029 is $ 0.484841 along with 21.55% growth rate. Yei Finance (CLO) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 5 Years) Following the price prediction module above, the target price of CLO in 2030 is $ 0.509083 along with 27.63% growth rate. Yei Finance (CLO) Price Prediction for 2040 (in 15 Years) In 2040, the price of Yei Finance could potentially see a growth of 107.89%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.829242. Yei Finance (CLO) Price Prediction for 2050 (in 25 Years) In 2050, the price of Yei Finance could potentially see a growth of 238.64%. It could reach a trading price of $ 1.3507. Year Price Growth 2025 $ 0.39888 0.00%

2026 $ 0.418824 5.00%

2027 $ 0.439765 10.25%

2028 $ 0.461753 15.76%

2029 $ 0.484841 21.55%

2030 $ 0.509083 27.63%

2031 $ 0.534537 34.01%

2032 $ 0.561264 40.71% Year Price Growth 2033 $ 0.589327 47.75%

2034 $ 0.618793 55.13%

2035 $ 0.649733 62.89%

2036 $ 0.682220 71.03%

2037 $ 0.716331 79.59%

2038 $ 0.752147 88.56%

2039 $ 0.789755 97.99%

2040 $ 0.829242 107.89% Show More Short Term Yei Finance Price Prediction For Today, Tomorrow, This Week, and 30 Days Date Price Prediction Growth December 6, 2025(Today) $ 0.39888 0.00%

December 7, 2025(Tomorrow) $ 0.398934 0.01%

December 13, 2025(This Week) $ 0.399262 0.10%

January 5, 2026(30 Days) $ 0.400519 0.41% Yei Finance (CLO) Price Prediction Today The predicted price for CLO on December 6, 2025(Today) , is $0.39888 . This projection reflects the calculated outcome of the provided growth percentage, giving users a snapshot of potential price movement for today. Yei Finance (CLO) Price Prediction Tomorrow For December 7, 2025(Tomorrow), the price prediction for CLO, using a 5% annual growth input, is $0.398934 . These results offer an estimated outlook for the token’s value based on the chosen parameters. Yei Finance (CLO) Price Prediction This Week By December 13, 2025(This Week), the price prediction for CLO, using a 5% annual growth rate, is $0.399262 . This weekly forecast is calculated based on the same growth percentage to provide an idea of potential price trends over the coming days. Yei Finance (CLO) Price Prediction 30 Days Looking at 30 days ahead, the projected price for CLO is $0.400519 . This prediction is derived using the 5% annual growth input to estimate where the token’s value could stand after a month.

Current Yei Finance Price Statistics Current Price $ 0.39888$ 0.39888 $ 0.39888 Price Change (24H) +1.71% Market Cap $ 51.50M$ 51.50M $ 51.50M Circulation Supply 129.10M 129.10M 129.10M Volume (24H) $ 226.90K$ 226.90K $ 226.90K Volume (24H) -- The latest CLO price is $ 0.39888. It has a 24-hour change of +1.71%, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 226.90K. Furthermore, CLO has a circulating supply of 129.10M and a total market capitalisation of $ 51.50M. View Live CLO Price

Yei Finance Historical Price According to the latest data gathered on Yei Finance live price page, the current price of Yei Finance is 0.39888USD. The circulating supply of Yei Finance(CLO) is 0.00 CLO , giving it a market capitalization of $51.50M . Period Change(%) Change(USD) High Low 24-hour -0.01% $ -0.005390 $ 0.40904 $ 0.36067

7 Days 0.13% $ 0.045189 $ 0.41105 $ 0.31703

30 Days 0.51% $ 0.135169 $ 0.41105 $ 0.15507 24-Hour Performance In the past 24 hours, Yei Finance has shown a price movement of $-0.005390 , reflecting a -0.01% change in value. 7-Day Performance Over the last 7 days, Yei Finance was trading at a high of $0.41105 and a low of $0.31703 . It had witnessed a price change of 0.13% . This recent trend showcases CLO's potential for further movement in the market. 30-Day Performance In the past month, Yei Finance has experienced a 0.51% change, reflecting approximately $0.135169 to its value. This indicates that CLO could witness further price changes in the near future. Check the complete Yei Finance price history for detailed trends on MEXC View Full CLO Price History

How Does Yei Finance (CLO) Price Prediction Module Works? The Yei Finance Price Prediction Module is a user-friendly tool designed to help you estimate potential future prices of CLO based on your own growth assumptions. Whether you're a seasoned trader or a curious investor, this module offers a simple and interactive way to forecast the token's future value. 1. Input Your Growth Prediction Start by entering your desired growth percentage, which can be either positive or negative, depending on your market outlook. This could reflect your expectations for Yei Finance over the next year, five years, or even decades into the future. 2. Calculate the Future Price Once you’ve entered the growth rate, click the ‘Calculate’ button. The module will instantly compute the projected future price of CLO, giving you a clear visualisation of how your prediction affects the token’s value over time. 3. Explore Different Scenarios You can experiment with various growth rates to see how different market conditions might impact the price of Yei Finance. This flexibility allows you to analyse both optimistic and conservative forecasts, helping you make more informed decisions. 4. User Sentiment and Community Insights The module also integrates user sentiment data, allowing you to compare your predictions with those of other users. This collective input offers valuable insight into how the community perceives the future of CLO. Technical Indicators for Price Prediction To enhance the accuracy of the forecast, the module leverages a variety of technical indicators and market data. These include: Exponential Moving Averages (EMA): Helps track the token's price trend by smoothing out fluctuations and providing insight into potential trend reversals. Bollinger Bands: Measures market volatility and identifies potential overbought or oversold conditions. Relative Strength Index (RSI): Assesses the momentum of CLO to determine whether it is in a bullish or bearish phase. Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD): Evaluates the strength and direction of price movements to identify potential entry and exit points.By combining these indicators with real-time market data, the module provides a dynamic price prediction, helping you gain deeper insights into the future potential of Yei Finance.

Why is CLO Price Prediction Important?

CLO Price Predictions are crucial for several reasons, and investors engage in them for various purposes:

Investment Strategy Development: Predictions help investors formulate strategies. By estimating future prices, they can decide when to buy, sell, or hold cryptocurrency.

Risk Assessment: Understanding potential price movements allows investors to gauge the risk associated with a particular crypto asset. This is essential in managing and mitigating potential losses.

Market Analysis: Predictions often involve analysing market trends, news, and historical data. This comprehensive analysis aids investors in understanding the market dynamics and the factors influencing price changes.

Portfolio Diversification: By predicting which cryptocurrencies might perform well, investors can diversify their portfolios accordingly, spreading risk across various assets.

Long-term Planning: Investors looking for long-term gains rely on predictions to identify cryptocurrencies with potential for future growth.

Psychological Preparedness: Knowing possible price scenarios prepares investors emotionally and financially for market volatility.

Community Engagement: Crypto price predictions often spark discussions within the investor community, leading to a broader understanding and collective wisdom about market trends.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ): Is CLO worth investing now? What is the price prediction of CLO next month? How much will 1 CLO cost in 2026? What is the forecasted price of CLO in 2027? What is the estimated price target of CLO in 2028? What is the estimated price target of CLO in 2029? How much will 1 CLO cost in 2030? What is the CLO price prediction for 2040?