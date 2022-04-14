Discover key insights into I MADE IT UP (SOURCE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

I MADE IT UP (SOURCE) Information

$SOURCE (Official token of spreading misinformation)

"Source I Made It Up" is a memecoin that taps into the humor of internet culture, capturing the essence of playful misinformation with the iconic "Source? I Made It Up" meme. This project brings together the community's love for memes, creativity, and the shared joke of making things up as they go along.

$SOURCE coin CTO on Solana A coin run by ethereal beings on the solana blockchain source: i made it up