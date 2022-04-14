Icopax ($IPAX) Tokenomics
Icopax ($IPAX) Information
ICOPAX is a decentralized trading platform built natively for Telegram. No KYC, no downloads, no unnecessary steps. Just fast, secure, and permissionless trading in the environment users already know.
With ICOPAX, users can swap tokens directly inside Telegram, challenge others in 1v1 token battles to win $IPAX, and access perpetual futures with 0% fees when paying with IPAX. The platform also offers copy trading from top traders, competitive Battle Royale trading tournaments, and a task and referral system designed to reward user activity and growth.
ICOPAX is built to make crypto trading simpler, more affordable, and fully in the hands of users. By combining DeFi principles with a lightweight Telegram-based interface, it removes the friction that often blocks adoption. Whether you’re a pro trader or just exploring the space, ICOPAX gives you the tools to trade confidently and effortlessly.
Icopax ($IPAX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Icopax ($IPAX), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Icopax ($IPAX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Icopax ($IPAX) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of $IPAX tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many $IPAX tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.