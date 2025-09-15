What is Identified Flying Objects (IFO)

The IFOnetwork introduces a decentralized global network designed to create a single, verified, real-time map of the sky. By leveraging a global network of citizen-scientists, advanced AI analysis, and the immutability of the Ethereum blockchain, IFOnetwork aims to identify, track, and classify all objects in Earth's atmosphere and low orbit. The native ERC20 token, $IFO, is the economic engine of this ecosystem, incentivizing data contribution and fueling the long-term vision of a transparent and monetizable data marketplace. Our mission begins with cataloging the sky and expands to providing critical, verifiable data on a global scale, including the long-term goal of monitoring weapons systems to promote transparency and global security.

Identified Flying Objects (IFO) Resource Official Website

Identified Flying Objects Price Prediction (USD)

IFO to Local Currencies

Identified Flying Objects (IFO) Tokenomics

