iG3 is a decentralized edge computing network powered by thousands of AI enabled devices across the globe, providing instant, private, and cost effective real time AI interaction. These devices form the first inference layer, while high-power data centers with H100/H200 GPUs serve as the fallback for complex requests. Powered by a tokenized incentive system and DID integration on the peaq network, iG3 offers a robust infrastructure for education, entertainment, and productivity use cases.

iG3 (TOPS) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of iG3 (TOPS) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about TOPS token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About iG3 (TOPS) How much is iG3 (TOPS) worth today? The live TOPS price in USD is 0.000329 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current TOPS to USD price? $ 0.000329 . Check out The current price of TOPS to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of iG3? The market cap for TOPS is $ 0.00 USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of TOPS? The circulating supply of TOPS is 0.00 USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of TOPS? TOPS achieved an ATH price of 0.00312102 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of TOPS? TOPS saw an ATL price of 0.00023099 USD . What is the trading volume of TOPS? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for TOPS is -- USD . Will TOPS go higher this year? TOPS might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out TOPS price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

