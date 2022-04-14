iG3 (TOPS) Tokenomics
iG3 is a decentralized edge computing network powered by thousands of AI enabled devices across the globe, providing instant, private, and cost effective real time AI interaction.
These devices form the first inference layer, while high-power data centers with H100/H200 GPUs serve as the fallback for complex requests. Powered by a tokenized incentive system and DID integration on the peaq network, iG3 offers a robust infrastructure for education, entertainment, and productivity use cases.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of TOPS tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many TOPS tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.