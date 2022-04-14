iG3 (TOPS) Information

iG3 is a decentralized edge computing network powered by thousands of AI enabled devices across the globe, providing instant, private, and cost effective real time AI interaction.

These devices form the first inference layer, while high-power data centers with H100/H200 GPUs serve as the fallback for complex requests. Powered by a tokenized incentive system and DID integration on the peaq network, iG3 offers a robust infrastructure for education, entertainment, and productivity use cases.