Ignis (IGNIS) Information

Jelurida is developing its next generation scalable blockchain platform – Ardor. The unique design of this platform allows the simultaneous existence of multiple blockchains, known as child chains, with many features and with their security guaranteed on a global level by the parent Ardor chain. The first child chain of Ardor will be the Ignis child chain which will use IGNIS tokens for its operation. All existing and well tested Nxt blockchain features will be available on the Ignis child chain, with multiple Ardor platform specific enhancements being added.