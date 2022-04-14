Ikon (IKON) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Ikon (IKON), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Ikon (IKON) Information Ikonshop is building the next frontier of eCommerce powered by crypto. Our platform enables merchants to sell physical and digital products directly to global buyers with seamless cryptocurrency payments, reducing reliance on traditional payment systems. y leveraging Solana’s speed and low fees, we provide fast, secure, and borderless transactions. The $IKON token powers the ecosystem, rewarding users for referrals, purchases, and engagement while giving merchants tools to grow their businesses. Our mission is to return ownership and transparency to online commerce, where buyers and sellers can transact freely without intermediaries. Official Website: https://Ikonshop.io Buy IKON Now!

Ikon (IKON) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Ikon (IKON), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 392.50K All-Time High: $ 0.00049203 All-Time Low: $ 0.00032565 Current Price: $ 0.00039099

Ikon (IKON) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Ikon (IKON) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of IKON tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many IKON tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand IKON's tokenomics, explore IKON token's live price!

