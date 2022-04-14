Imagen Network (IMAGE) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Imagen Network (IMAGE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Imagen Network (IMAGE) Information Imagen Network is a decentralized social platform that merges advanced AI with Web3 technologies to redefine image creation and sharing. It utilizes models like DALL-E and Stable Diffusion to enable users to generate and customize images through a user-friendly interface. The platform operates on multiple blockchains, including BNB Chain, Solana, and Ethereum, using its native $IMAGE token for transactions, premium features, and governance. With a focus on community engagement and continuous development, Imagen Network aims to lead in AI-driven visual content within the decentralized web. Official Website: https://imagen.network/ Whitepaper: https://whitepaper.imagen.network/ Buy IMAGE Now!

Imagen Network (IMAGE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Imagen Network (IMAGE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 30.59M $ 30.59M $ 30.59M Total Supply: $ 5.00B $ 5.00B $ 5.00B Circulating Supply: $ 5.00B $ 5.00B $ 5.00B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 30.59M $ 30.59M $ 30.59M All-Time High: $ 0.03800209 $ 0.03800209 $ 0.03800209 All-Time Low: $ 0.00103394 $ 0.00103394 $ 0.00103394 Current Price: $ 0.00611844 $ 0.00611844 $ 0.00611844 Learn more about Imagen Network (IMAGE) price

Imagen Network (IMAGE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Imagen Network (IMAGE) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of IMAGE tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many IMAGE tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand IMAGE's tokenomics, explore IMAGE token's live price!

