Impossible Finance Launchpad (IDIA) Tokenomics

Impossible Finance Launchpad (IDIA) Information Impossible Finance is a builder-focused multichain ecosystem featuring decentralized incubator, launchpad, and swap. The IDIA token is the core governance and access token for allocation into our launchpad sales. Users can stake the IDIA token into a variety of sectors and categories to secure allocation into the top project teams launching on Impossible. Official Website: https://impossible.finance/ Buy IDIA Now!

Impossible Finance Launchpad (IDIA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Impossible Finance Launchpad (IDIA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 18.09M Total Supply: $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 748.39M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 24.17M All-Time High: $ 3.51 All-Time Low: $ 0.0088129 Current Price: $ 0.02416651

Impossible Finance Launchpad (IDIA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Impossible Finance Launchpad (IDIA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of IDIA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many IDIA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

