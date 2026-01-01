Which blockchain network does Imprnt run on?

Imprnt operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of PRNT?

The token is priced at ₹0.7384741990922602335000, marking a price movement of 0.16% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does Imprnt belong to?

Imprnt falls under the Artificial Intelligence (AI),Base Ecosystem,Decentralized Science (DeSci) category. This classification helps investors compare PRNT with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of Imprnt?

Its market capitalization is ₹13499887.89480385927000, placing the asset at rank #6494. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of PRNT is currently circulating?

There are 18280746.62997103 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for Imprnt today?

Over the past day, PRNT generated ₹-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, Imprnt fluctuated between ₹0.7201255557859443455000 and ₹0.7441846725307022451000, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.