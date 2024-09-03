Inbred Cat (INBRED) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Inbred Cat (INBRED), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Inbred Cat (INBRED) Information the cat is in bread. $inbred cat is a crypto community takeover project started on 3/09/2024. the cat in bread was found abandoned but with the love and support of the community, a new meme token was born. with the power of cats, bread, and laughs, $inbred cat is building a new type of supportive economy. lets get this bread. Official Website: http://inbredcatonsol.com/ Buy INBRED Now!

Inbred Cat (INBRED) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Inbred Cat (INBRED), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 375.24K $ 375.24K $ 375.24K Total Supply: $ 994.51M $ 994.51M $ 994.51M Circulating Supply: $ 994.51M $ 994.51M $ 994.51M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 375.24K $ 375.24K $ 375.24K All-Time High: $ 0.00385518 $ 0.00385518 $ 0.00385518 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00037725 $ 0.00037725 $ 0.00037725 Learn more about Inbred Cat (INBRED) price

Inbred Cat (INBRED) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Inbred Cat (INBRED) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of INBRED tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many INBRED tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand INBRED's tokenomics, explore INBRED token's live price!

INBRED Price Prediction Want to know where INBRED might be heading? Our INBRED price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See INBRED token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!