Discover key insights into Incinerator (INC), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

Incinerator (INC) Information

The first hyper deflationary token on Solana. Automated 2% tax/burn on every transaction.

Built to reward holders for holding and facilitate long-term sustainable growth. Our focus is on building community and giving power back to holders. We foster a sense of belonging and empowering to our community which aims to revolutionize the way traders interact and view the Solana blockchain.

The anti-rug, anti-jeet, anti-fud token that is a first mover in a space that is in desperate need of change.