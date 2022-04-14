Incinerator (INC) Tokenomics
The first hyper deflationary token on Solana. Automated 2% tax/burn on every transaction.
Built to reward holders for holding and facilitate long-term sustainable growth. Our focus is on building community and giving power back to holders. We foster a sense of belonging and empowering to our community which aims to revolutionize the way traders interact and view the Solana blockchain.
The anti-rug, anti-jeet, anti-fud token that is a first mover in a space that is in desperate need of change.
Understanding the tokenomics of Incinerator (INC) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of INC tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many INC tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.