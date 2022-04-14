Incrypt (INC) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Incrypt (INC), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Incrypt (INC) Information INC is the main currency of the Incrypt ecosystem, used to buy NFT card packs, and purchase in-game items in upcoming RPG/MMO game. It also grants entries into weekly BTC giveaways and is tradable on the open market. When used within the Incrypt platform, INC gives users 3x value compared to its external price, rewarding active participation and fueling long-term engagement. The NFT aspect of this project makes it one of a kind and adds a new level of gaming, not only to the gaming space, but to the crypto space as well. Official Website: https://incrypt.com.au Whitepaper: https://www.incrypt.com.au/member-portal/white-paper Buy INC Now!

Incrypt (INC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Incrypt (INC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 69.48M $ 69.48M $ 69.48M Total Supply: $ 21.00B $ 21.00B $ 21.00B Circulating Supply: $ 6.46B $ 6.46B $ 6.46B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 225.87M $ 225.87M $ 225.87M All-Time High: $ 0.03726259 $ 0.03726259 $ 0.03726259 All-Time Low: $ 0.00165921 $ 0.00165921 $ 0.00165921 Current Price: $ 0.01075571 $ 0.01075571 $ 0.01075571 Learn more about Incrypt (INC) price

Incrypt (INC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Incrypt (INC) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of INC tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many INC tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand INC's tokenomics, explore INC token's live price!

INC Price Prediction Want to know where INC might be heading? Our INC price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See INC token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!