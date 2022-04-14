Indi (INDI) Tokenomics
Indi (INDI) Information
Indi is the meme token inspired by Indi, the cat of Sonic’s CEO, Michael Kong. Combining meme culture with a strong community, Indi is here to make its mark in the crypto world.
With zero tax, significant burns, and a focus on fairness, we’ve already burned 19.5% of the supply right after launch. Indi is set to become the top meme on the Sonic blockchain. With several interactions from the CEO Michael Kong.
Join us as we embrace this exciting new chapter where cuteness meets crypto, following our successful launch on Sonic.
Indi (INDI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Indi (INDI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Indi (INDI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Indi (INDI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of INDI tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many INDI tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
INDI Price Prediction
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.