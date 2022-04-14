Infinite Truths (TRUTHS) Tokenomics

Infinite Truths (TRUTHS) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Infinite Truths (TRUTHS), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Infinite Truths (TRUTHS) Information

Infinite Truths is a groundbreaking cryptocurrency project designed to empower users through transparency and decentralized governance. The project introduces the Infinite Truths token (TRUTHS), which serves as the backbone of a community-driven ecosystem focused on promoting truth and accountability in digital transactions.Key features of Infinite Truths include:

Decentralized Governance: TRUTHS holders can participate in decision-making processes, ensuring that the community's voice shapes the project's future.

Transparency and Trust: Leveraging blockchain technology, Infinite Truths aims to create a transparent environment where users can verify transactions and trust the integrity of the platform.

Innovative Use Cases: The project envisions various applications for the TRUTHS token, including rewards for community participation, funding for truth-centric initiatives, and partnerships with organizations that align with its mission.

Through its commitment to fostering a culture of honesty and openness, Infinite Truths seeks to redefine how individuals interact within the digital economy.

Official Website:
https://infinitetruthsai.com/
Whitepaper:
https://infinite-truths-1.gitbook.io/infinite-truths

Infinite Truths (TRUTHS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Infinite Truths (TRUTHS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 8.19K
Total Supply:
$ 999.56M
Circulating Supply:
$ 999.56M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 8.19K
All-Time High:
$ 0
All-Time Low:
$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0
Infinite Truths (TRUTHS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Infinite Truths (TRUTHS) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of TRUTHS tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many TRUTHS tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand TRUTHS's tokenomics, explore TRUTHS token's live price!

Disclaimer

