InfinitiCoin (INCO) Tokenomics Discover key insights into InfinitiCoin (INCO), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

InfinitiCoin (INCO) Information InfinitiCoin is a cryptocurrency project designed to reshape digital finance by integrating decentralized finance (DeFi), NFTs, and traditional asset investments, specifically in gold. Built on the Binance Smart Chain, InfinitiCoin provides a transparent, secure, and accessible platform for users to manage and grow their digital assets. The project’s mission is to bridge the gap between digital and traditional assets, offering users a versatile ecosystem that combines the benefits of blockchain technology with the stability of tangible assets like gold. InfinitiCoin’s focus on community-driven growth and innovation aims to enhance the accessibility and utility of digital finance for users worldwide. Official Website: https://www.infiniticoin.com/ Whitepaper: https://infiniticoin.com/InfinitiCoin%20-White%C2%A0-Paper.pdf Buy INCO Now!

InfinitiCoin (INCO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for InfinitiCoin (INCO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 10.61M $ 10.61M $ 10.61M Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 10.61M $ 10.61M $ 10.61M All-Time High: $ 0.02101208 $ 0.02101208 $ 0.02101208 All-Time Low: $ 0.00838394 $ 0.00838394 $ 0.00838394 Current Price: $ 0.01060655 $ 0.01060655 $ 0.01060655 Learn more about InfinitiCoin (INCO) price

InfinitiCoin (INCO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of InfinitiCoin (INCO) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of INCO tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many INCO tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand INCO's tokenomics, explore INCO token's live price!

INCO Price Prediction Want to know where INCO might be heading? Our INCO price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See INCO token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!