Infinity (8) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Infinity (8), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Infinity (8) Information INFINITY (8) is a self-sustaining, deflationary PoW token designed to leverage Sonic’s FeeM mechanics and create a perpetual flywheel of value and demand. NFINITY is a PoW token programmed for the perpetual growth. Its core design revolves around a direct value feedback loop created by Sonic’s FeeM mechanism – 90% of all gas fees spent on mining Infinity are automatically reinvested into the token. INFINITY introduces the fastest emission reduction schedule ever deployed in a PoW token. Official Website: https://8finity.xyz/ Whitepaper: https://paragraph.com/@wagmi1337/infinity Buy 8 Now!

Infinity (8) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Infinity (8), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 42.41K $ 42.41K $ 42.41K Total Supply: $ 88.89M $ 88.89M $ 88.89M Circulating Supply: $ 88.89M $ 88.89M $ 88.89M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 42.41K $ 42.41K $ 42.41K All-Time High: $ 0.01459634 $ 0.01459634 $ 0.01459634 All-Time Low: $ 0.00046427 $ 0.00046427 $ 0.00046427 Current Price: $ 0.00047608 $ 0.00047608 $ 0.00047608 Learn more about Infinity (8) price

Infinity (8) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Infinity (8) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of 8 tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many 8 tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand 8's tokenomics, explore 8 token's live price!

8 Price Prediction Want to know where 8 might be heading? Our 8 price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See 8 token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!