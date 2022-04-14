InfluenceHer (INFLU) Tokenomics

InfluenceHer (INFLU) Tokenomics

InfluenceHer (INFLU) Information

The creator economy is evolving, and InfluenceHer is at the forefront of this transformation. We are building a Web3-powered ecosystem that merges the proven profitability of OnlyFans management with cutting-edge blockchain technology. Our mission is to empower creators, offer passive income opportunities to investors, and redefine what’s possible in digital content monetization.

Transparency: Daily earnings via Telegram bot.

Sustainability: A token economy backed by creator revenue.

Utility-First: $INFLU is designed to reward stakeholders based on platform performance.

Community-Driven: We offer opportunities for both investors and newcomers to participate in the creator economy.

Official Website:
https://www.influenceher.app/
Whitepaper:
https://influenceher.gitbook.io/docs

Market Cap:
Total Supply:
Circulating Supply:
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
All-Time High:
All-Time Low:
Current Price:
InfluenceHer (INFLU) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of InfluenceHer (INFLU) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of INFLU tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many INFLU tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand INFLU's tokenomics, explore INFLU token's live price!

INFLU Price Prediction

Want to know where INFLU might be heading? Our INFLU price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.